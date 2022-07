Bird scooters no longer in Coalinga, company says

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A partnership between the city of Coalinga and popular electric scooter company, Bird, has ended just five months after it started.

In February, dozens of the devices were delivered to Coalinga for residents to use to get around.

Bird has suspended services in the Fresno County community, saying there were several variables that led to this decision, including a lack of resources.

For now, the company is focusing its efforts on other markets.