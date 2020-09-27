Visalia woman celebrates 108th birthday outside her home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- She's lived through two world wars, 19 presidencies, and two pandemics.Visalia's Marjorie Brandon celebrated her 108th birthday on Saturday.Brandon was born in Southern California in 1912. She was a teacher in the Central Valley for many years.In her later years, she became an artist and also hosted weekly classes related to meditation, spirituality, and culture at her Visalia home.Today, a small birthday celebration was held outside her home, with some friends sending birthday wishes from their cars."Right now, this year, what makes you happy or what satisfies you?" Action News asked Brandon. "Being alive," Brandon responded.The Brandon-Mitchell Gallery and event center in downtown Visalia is named after Brandon and another local artist.One of Marjorie's friends told me today that she is the most positive person she has ever known."Marjorie and I have been friends for 40 years. She has the best sense of humor and is witty like no other!!" said another friend, Traudell Angeles. "She is extremely social and misses her friends and being out and about! Due to Covid 19, her life has changed...Wishing her many more happy birthdays!!!"