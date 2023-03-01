Bitwise Industries set to expand to Chicago

With the help of an $80 million investment, Bitwise Industries announced its expansion to the South Side of Chicago.

For more than 10 years now, Bitwise has tried to create economic opportunities in underserved communities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Fresno tech hub is taking action to expand across the country.

For more than 10 years now, Bitwise has tried to create economic opportunities in underserved communities, leading to thousands of jobs through apprenticeships starting right here in Fresno.

A 6,000-square-foot South Chicago Avenue building will serve as a temporary home to Bitwise Industries while a permanent space is finalized.