Bitwise Industries set to expand to Chicago

For more than 10 years now, Bitwise has tried to create economic opportunities in underserved communities.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 5:46PM
With the help of an $80 million investment, Bitwise Industries announced its expansion to the South Side of Chicago.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Fresno tech hub is taking action to expand across the country.

A 6,000-square-foot South Chicago Avenue building will serve as a temporary home to Bitwise Industries while a permanent space is finalized.

