Black History Month events kick off at Fresno State

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Through the obstacles the pandemic has posed these last couple of years, Brianna White has found a way to make this Black History Month special and educational.

Every week, events like Barbershop Talks, Sistah to Sistah talks, and holding Conversations that Matter take place to celebrate African American Community and history.

One student leader says not only is AFAM, or African American Programs and Services pivotal, The Harambee room, which means "All Pull Together' in Swahili, has also helped her find a place in a large campus where out of 25,000 students, only 3.5 percent identify as black.

"It makes me feel safe," says Marisa Williams. "It eases my mind. When I have anxiety, I can come in here, take a deep breath and feel much better about my day and whatever is on my mind that day. I am eternally grateful for AFAM."

"Our students desire a place of belonging, a place on campus where they can be themselves and not have to worry about anything," White said. "They don't have to code switch or downplay who they are."

Both women mentioned they are proud of their heritage and the work they do to offer education on Black HIstory.

Fresno State AFAM will offer many more events through this month.
