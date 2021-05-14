ABC Primetime

ABC renews 'black-ish' for 8th and final season

EMBED <>More Videos

'Black-ish' is back for season 7

LOS ANGELES -- 'black-ish' has been renewed for an eighth and final season, ABC announced Friday.

The series follows Anthony Anderson's character Andre "Dre" Johnson as he establishes a sense of cultural identity for his family. It often focuses on current events, with recent episodes addressing the pandemic, voting rights and social justice.

The current season also stars Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for - and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" series creator Kenya Barris wrote in an Instagram post after the renewal was announced.



Barris added: "This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we've started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general."

Since its 2014 premiere, "black-ish" has earned Emmy, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Awards. The series has spawned two spinoffs: "grown-ish" on Freeform and "mixed-ish" on ABC.

The current season's finale will air on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT and will include an appearance by Boyz II Men.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisionblack'ishabcotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
After meeting 'The Bachelor' Clayton, one woman says she 'hates' him
Clayton Echard begins his quest for love on 'The Bachelor'
Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' reflecting on tumultuous times
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News