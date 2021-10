FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new boba tea shop is ready to officially open its doors to customers on Saturday.Milk-T Society is opening its brand new location at Cedar and Nees in northeast Fresno.The business is offering a Grand Opening special, which includes a free 16-ounce drink when you sign up for its rewards program anytime from noon to 6 pm on Saturday.The owner is a Valley native and says she always intended to bring her business home, along with other locations in California.The shop is still filling out its staff with new hires.