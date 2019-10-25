Body of infant found at waste facility in San Jose

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The body of an infant was found at a waste facility in San Jose early this morning, according to police.

The baby's body was found on a conveyor belt at GreenWaste Recovery shortly after 3:30 a.m., authorities said.

The Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ramon Sanchez or Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

