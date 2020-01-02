Weather

VIDEO: Wave sweeps man into ocean at California beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. -- Video of a man being swept into the sea by strong waves is serving as a powerful reminder to stay safe near the ocean.

Large waves pushed the man off the rocks at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County last week.

CAL FIRE and California State Parks rangers saved the man. He is expected to be ok, according to officials.
A High Surf Advisory continues until 9 p.m. Thursday along the Bay Area coastline.
