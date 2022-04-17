shopping

Boutique-style thrift store opens in northwest Fresno

Mint Thrift Fresno is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're always looking for donations and volunteers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new northwest Fresno business is taking action to provide quality items to the community at a fraction of the cost.

At Mint Thrift Fresno, mint is more than a name.

"We get to help sell quality mint condition items at a third of the price," said volunteer coordinator Megan Wright. "Then all of those proceeds go to feed hungry people here in Fresno."

"There's clothes, there's a kid section, there's a kids' toy section, a section for books, household good items, furniture," said Mint Thrift CEO Kevin Foster.

The best part, every dollar made goes towards helping people here in Fresno.

"This is really a community thing that's benefiting people," added Foster. "When you're donating something, you're feeding hungry people."

Money from sales all goes towards the ACTs foundation which provides food, supplies and education to underserved individuals in the Central Valley.

"During the pandemic, there was a lot of food insecurity," said Foster. "A lot of people didn't know how they were going to get their groceries and we ended up feeding over 50,000 people, so we wanted a way to keep that sustainable going forward."

Items are donated and then priced down to make your shopping experience as affordable as possible.

"We accept all donations but then we clean them up if we can and present them in a way that they look amazing," said Wright, "and you get that boutique feel when you're shopping."

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're always looking for donations and volunteers.

To volunteer simply email megan@myaxefoundation.org. You can find out more at their website.

