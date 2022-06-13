boy scouts of america

New Hulu documentary 'Leave No Trace' explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal

'Leave No Trace' will stream on Hulu and be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 16.
EMBED <>More Videos

New documentary explores Boy Scouts' sex abuse scandal

A new documentary looks at the Boy Scouts of America's stunning fall as it sets to make payouts in one of the largest sexual abuse settlements in U.S. history.

"Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts" explores allegations made by thousands of former scouts, like John Humphrey, who joined his troupe in 1972 at 12 years old.

He said for three years, he suffered abuse at the hands of his scoutmaster.

"It's cost me a job. It's cost me income," he told ABC News. "The difficulty to maintain employment -- either because you get some domineering boss, and you just want to tell them to jump in a lake, or you can't stay focused -- that costs us a lot."

Filmmaker Irene Taylor called Humphrey the "anchor" of this documentary.

"He represents both the human journey but also the journey of this 115-year-old organization and their financial history, their financial future and the litigation that they're still in the middle of right now," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse.



Two years ago, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy, with more than 82,000 former members filing abuse claims. The national organization is preparing to pay more than $2.7 billion to victims.

"We are heartbroken and outraged ... and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," the Boy Scouts posted online.

Humphrey said he hopes sharing his story can help others.

"In telling our stories, it began part of the healing process because I realized that I wasn't alone," he said.

'Leave No Trace' will stream on Hulu and be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 16.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huluboy scouts of americadocumentarylawsuitu.s. & worldsex abuseboy scoutschild sex assaultotrc
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
Fresno's Boy Scouts go to camp
Female Eagle Scout paving the way for girls across the country
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
15-year-old made history as one of the first female Eagle Scouts
TOP STORIES
Man shot multiple times on HWY 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
Fresno man asks for community's help to find his taco truck
Netflix confirms Season 2 of 'Squid Game'
LIVE: Jan 6. hearings resume; Trump pushing the 'big lie' is focus
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
Show More
Arrest made in decades-old murder case of Tulare County woman
Woman shot in SW Fresno threatened to kill sons, police say
Man arrested after standoff with police at west central Fresno motel
Man stabbed after starting structure fire in Visalia, police say
Authorities investigating vandalism at Yosemite National Park
More TOP STORIES News