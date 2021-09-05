29-year-old U.S. Navy pilot from Oakhurst among 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash

Air Crewman 2nd Class James P. Buriak, Lt. Bradley A. Foster, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, Lt. Paul R. Fridley, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns. U.S. Navy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old from Oakhurst is one of the five Navy sailors declared dead after their helicopter crashed off the coast of southern California on Tuesday.Lt. Bradley A. Foster was a pilot and one of the crew members aboard the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego.After nearly a week of searching for him and the other four missing sailors, the U.S. Navy on Sunday declared them dead, shifting the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday.The Navy also released the identities of the sailors. They were:Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, CaliforniaLt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, VirginiaNaval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, VirginiaHospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, MarylandHospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, MissouriThe helicopter, assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln, was conducting routine flight operations aboard the carrier when it crashed on Tuesday.A sailor aboard the helicopter was rescued shortly after the crash, and three others who had been on the carrier's deck were found injured.