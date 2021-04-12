otrc

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Macaulay Culkin issues face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed a new baby, a rep for Culkin confirmed to CNN.

The couple welcomed a son named Dakota Song Culkin, after the actor's late sister, Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29.

The baby was born on April 5 in Los Angeles.

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.

Culkin and Song met a few years ago on the set of "Changeland." They both had roles in the movie.

Culkin is currently filming "American Horror Story" season 10 with Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity birthscelebrity babiesentertainmentbabyotrc
OTRC
'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' revisits troubled days after 9/11
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News