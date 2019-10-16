wildfire

Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 90 percent contained

By , , , and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews held their ground over the Briceburg Fire overnight and gained more containment over the flames.

Wednesday, CAL FIRE reported the fire is now at 5,563 acres and 90 percent contained. At this time, more than 400 firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Highway 140 reopened at 6 p.m. Sunday. Since crews are still working in the area, authorities are reminding drivers to be cautious and aware of possible debris in the roadway.

One structure has been destroyed.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says all mandatory evacuations and fire advisements were lifted at 1 p.m. Friday.



It is still unclear what sparked the fire, which is burning near the area of last year's devastating Ferguson Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite lakes parkmariposa countyyosemite national parkyosemitefirewildfiretraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Video shows trash truck that ignited deadly Southern California fire
Fresno Co. firefighters return home after aiding firefight in SoCal
Grass fire destroys two outbuildings in Fresno County, blaze contained
Power fully restored to Bay Area after outages, PG&E says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, Salinas area
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Show More
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
More TOP STORIES News