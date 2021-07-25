Sports

Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, forced to drop out of Tokyo Olympics

DeChambeau, a Clovis East grad and last year's U.S. Open champion, is the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis native Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.



DeChambeau, a Clovis East graduate and last year's U.S. Open champion, is the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. In a statement released by USA Golf he said he was "deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA."

Patrick Reed is set to replace DeChambeau. The 2018 Masters champion was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)
