FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team won the 2022 The Basketball Classic (TBC) with their game against Coastal Carolina.
The tournament gave a lot of the younger guys their chance to shine.
Action News caught up with a pair of those young players in Destin Whitaker and Leo Colimerio about winning this tournament - and how they can build on it going forward.
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with young players on basketball team
