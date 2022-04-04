Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with young players on basketball team

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with young players on basketball team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team won the 2022 The Basketball Classic (TBC) with their game against Coastal Carolina.

The tournament gave a lot of the younger guys their chance to shine.

Action News caught up with a pair of those young players in Destin Whitaker and Leo Colimerio about winning this tournament - and how they can build on it going forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statebulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Davante Adams on his reunion with Derek Carr
Bulldog Breakdown: Dugout chat with Keahilele Mattson
Bulldog Breakdown: Former coaches reunite on Tedford's staff
Bulldog Breakdown: Jake Haener previews spring football
TOP STORIES
Clovis couple upset after construction crew chops down their trees
Fresno police chief addresses Sacramento mass shooting tragedy
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Fresno police need your help to identify shooting suspects
Family of man shot, killed by Fresno detective speaks out
3 Fresno area taco trucks hit by armed robber in 1 night
2 shot dead, 3 hospitalized in violent start to Fresno's weekend
Show More
Man shot at least 3 times in southwest Fresno
33 teams from across the world compete in Central Valley Regional
Family remembers woman hit and killed by car being chased by Sanger PD
California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
More TOP STORIES News