Bulldog Breakdown: Cierra Jackson dialed in for discus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's track and field team is gearing up for the Mountain West Championships next weekend.

The Bulldogs are once again hosting the event at Buchanan High School.

Action News spoke to a discus thrower who's hoping to place after setting an impressive mark.

Cierra Jackson will be the one to watch after she shattered a personal best, but she's also a beast in the weight room and that's helped fuel her success on the field.
