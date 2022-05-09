Bulldog Breakdown: Cierra Jackson dialed in for discus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's track and field team is gearing up for the Mountain West Championships next weekend.The Bulldogs are once again hosting the event at Buchanan High School.Action News spoke to a discus thrower who's hoping to place after setting an impressive mark.Cierra Jackson will be the one to watch after she shattered a personal best, but she's also a beast in the weight room and that's helped fuel her success on the field.