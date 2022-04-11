Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: EJ Andrews Jr. makes his pro debut with Fresno Grizzlies

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: EJ Andrews Jr. makes his pro debut with Grizzlies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Diamond Dog EJ Andrews Jr. made his debut for the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Last year, he was drafted in the 13th round by Rockies.

He says he's excited to make his pro debut in the Valley.

We caught up with him ahead of opening day to talk about making his debut here, his connection with his former coach and what he's hoping to again accomplish in Fresno.
