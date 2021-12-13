Bulldog Breakdown: An inside look at recruiting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday is early signing day for high school football seniors.The approaching deadline was one of the main reasons Fresno State needed to quickly hire a new head football coach.New coach Jeff Tedford said Wednesday that recruiting would be his first order of business.Action News spoke to two guys at Fresno State driving that ship. They typically work behind the scenes - but are now about to see their efforts come to light.