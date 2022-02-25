Kingsburg seeing business boom

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- New jobs, businesses and restaurants are coming to the city of Kingsburg.
The old K-mart building in Kingsburg is getting a facelift and new life as a T-Mobile customer experience center.
"I think we're going on four years now. We're getting close to seeing the T-Mobile customer experience center open up. So they're in the process of hiring 1,000 positions," said Alex Henderson.
The positions are full-time, offer benefits and start at $20 an hour.
The call center is also impacting nearby businesses that have been empty.
In the downtown area, new restaurants and shops are opening.
At the corner of Draper and California, a two-story building will be constructed after a fire destroyed the structure.
"The upper floor will be market-rate apartments. The bottom floor will be commercial. They're getting ready to break ground here shortly," Henderson said.
At Draper and Smith, a well-known pizza restaurant took over the former vacant Woods building, and another restaurant is on the way called Roadhouse 99.
City leaders say they're offering incentives for new and existing businesses to grow in the city.
"We've got up to nine different incentives that are available. It just depends on what you are eligible for. So some of the new ones they get: we have tax sharing agreements, so property tax splits, sales tax splits. We will share 50% of those for up to three years," Henderson said.
The city is also offering grant funding to improve the exteriors of storefronts downtown.
In the future, officials hope to improve trails and build a sports complex.
New homes are also going up in Tulare County, just outside city limits.
When the project is done, about 80 acres will be developed.
Officials say they hope to have construction completed and the center operational by the summer. You can apply here.
