COURT

Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bass Lake courthouse is set to close before the end of the year because of safety concerns that are too expensive to fix.

By
The courthouse in Bass Lake will close before the end of the year.

A notice is posted on the doors. It says the Bass Lake courthouse in Madera County is set to close in a few months because of safety concerns that are just too expensive to fix.

"I don't want to go to Madera. I want to be a good citizen and be involved but I don't want to go to Madera," said Oakhurst resident, Cindi Simpson.

The county court's website states the building has quote "many deficiencies" and there's not enough money for the remodel.

It also states there are insufficient judicial resources to provide coverage to the area, so cases will be reassigned to courtrooms at the courthouse in Madera when the building closes.

Several Oakhurst residents, like Cindi Simpson, says she'll now have to drive about an hour if she gets summoned for jury duty.

Another issue will be the people who can't do the drive, or who may not be able to afford it.

"There's a lot of people, especially the elderly people. That don't want to travel that far," said Simpson.

"I think it's going to be a lot of traveling for people that, even if they have misdemeanors or violations, they're going to have to way to Madera to go to court. It's not going to pleasant, or maybe even doable for some people," said Madera County resident Devyn Klopp.

Courthouse employees told Action News they couldn't elaborate on the deficiencies of the Bass Lake courthouse due to ongoing security concerns.

No one could make themselves available to speak on camera, but employees did tell us that quote, "while we understand that this will be inconvenient for Eastern Madera residents, we have had to place safety and security as a priority over convenience."

They also state that people attending court will now be able to.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmadera countycourtsafetyBass Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COURT
California man involved in Charlottesville riots to appear in court
Pre-hearing to determine if serial shooter is mentally fit for trial
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Paul Manafort to plead guilty in special counsel probe
More court
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News