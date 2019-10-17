business

Cabinet company expands into Clovis, looks to hire

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley cabinet company is expanding and hiring for their new building.

At Cabinet Connection, wood is transformed into beautiful cabinets made in the Valley.

"I love everything about it. I love from start to finish that I see wooden materials in its natural state like this and then you see it in its final state and go into an actual home and people get to enjoy it, that's what I love," said Cabinet Connection Vice President of Manufacturing Chris Falk.

Falk says his father started the Fresno business 35 years ago.

100 people work at the Fresno facility to help piece together cabinets for orders, big and small.

"We do custom homes, multi-family units, retail, commercial, closets, we do custom entertainment centers. we pretty much do everything," Falk said.

The cabinets are purchased locally but also sent out across the state.

For years, the company has operated out of two separate buildings, but now that will change.

The Valley made and American made the company is breaking ground on a new building in Clovis off Herndon and Minnewawa.

"We're looking forward to being in Clovis with a little bit more accessibility to people. we hope to have an even bigger showroom location and host events that are going to be fun to open up cabinetry for everyone to see and see what they can do to remodel their homes or kitchens or bathrooms," Falk said.

An 80,000 square foot building will be constructed on this lot. It will include a showroom and manufacturing all under one roof.

The new building is expected to be open in early summer. Cabinet Connection is hiring everything from production to sales for the new space.

If you are interested in applying for a job at Cabinet Connection click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbusinesshome repairshomehome improvement
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
Marjaree Mason Center top 10 professional women of Fresno
Madera winery port being served at US Embassy in London
Hilmar business corrals people together with refurbished trailer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 held for stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from Lemoore business
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
Cat tests positive for rabies after biting Fresno Co. resident
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Show More
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
More TOP STORIES News