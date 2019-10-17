CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley cabinet company is expanding and hiring for their new building.
At Cabinet Connection, wood is transformed into beautiful cabinets made in the Valley.
"I love everything about it. I love from start to finish that I see wooden materials in its natural state like this and then you see it in its final state and go into an actual home and people get to enjoy it, that's what I love," said Cabinet Connection Vice President of Manufacturing Chris Falk.
Falk says his father started the Fresno business 35 years ago.
100 people work at the Fresno facility to help piece together cabinets for orders, big and small.
"We do custom homes, multi-family units, retail, commercial, closets, we do custom entertainment centers. we pretty much do everything," Falk said.
The cabinets are purchased locally but also sent out across the state.
For years, the company has operated out of two separate buildings, but now that will change.
The Valley made and American made the company is breaking ground on a new building in Clovis off Herndon and Minnewawa.
"We're looking forward to being in Clovis with a little bit more accessibility to people. we hope to have an even bigger showroom location and host events that are going to be fun to open up cabinetry for everyone to see and see what they can do to remodel their homes or kitchens or bathrooms," Falk said.
An 80,000 square foot building will be constructed on this lot. It will include a showroom and manufacturing all under one roof.
The new building is expected to be open in early summer. Cabinet Connection is hiring everything from production to sales for the new space.
If you are interested in applying for a job at Cabinet Connection click here.
Cabinet company expands into Clovis, looks to hire
BUSINESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News