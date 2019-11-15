business

California cannabis CEO lays off 20 percent of his workers, blames State of California

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CEO of a large cannabis company based in Humboldt County is having to lay off 20% of his staff and he's blaming the State of California.

Flow Kana CEO, Mikey Steinmetz says the promise of cannabis being a catalyst for economic change in this State is growing increasingly fragile.

He says the State of California needs to make it easier for illicit retail operators to get into compliance.

He also wants elected officials to ease the heavy state tax burden which makes licensed retailers non-competitive with the illegal market.

Action News reached out to the State for a response, but all they would provide was "no comment."
Related topics:
businessmarijuanacannabis watchbusinesscalifornia
