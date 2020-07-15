Downtown Fresno brewery looks to resume outdoor service

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sounds of canning fill the indoor operations at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company. Each can is helping the business stay alive."It's over a quarter of a million dollars that's been dramatically impacted. Money lost that maybe we will get back eventually, but it keeps adding up over time as long as we're in this," said Michael Cruz, Owner of Tioga Sequoia Brewing.Cruz is the owner of Tioga Sequoia in Downtown Fresno, which is used to hold large events. The shelter in place has affected business.The brewery started in 2007 and opened in Downtown Fresno in 2010.Since then, it's gone from local taproom to store shelf favorite and grown during this pandemic.Tioga Sequoia can package up to 15,000 cans of beers a day. These cans will go to grocery and convenience stores across the San Joaquin Valley, from Lodi to BakersfieldDuring the shutdown and rollback, bars have been ordered to stop indoor operations. Tioga Sequoia will be able to open with a food component outside.Social distancing and masks will be required."So whether it's right now or in this patio-only phase, we're introducing reservations with food. So people can go online to reserve a table. It comes with, right now, I think we are doing tacos," Cruz said.Cruz says support at the grocery store and ordering online is helping them in more ways than people can think. It's helping them follow their business dreams."We very much want to hold onto that and make it to the end. We've got a lot of things we are working on and a lot of things we are continuing to do to make sure we survive this," Cruz said.A business with a thirst to survive and thrive.