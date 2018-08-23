AG WATCH

Fresno Irrigation District giving growers a few extra weeks of water

EMBED </>More Videos

Growers in the Fresno Irrigation District will be getting a few extra weeks of water deliveries this season.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Growers in the Fresno Irrigation District will get a few extra weeks of water deliveries this season.

The Fresno Irrigation District credits a better than expected snowpack runoff and late storms. The extra deliveries meant farmers would not have to pump as much groundwater to water crops.

Harvest was underway for many valley crops, but farmers in the Fresno Irrigation District will enjoy extended water deliveries into September.

They benefited from summer storms which did not bring rain to the Central Valley but did bring snow to the Sierra.

Asst. General Manager Bill Stretch explained, "With the recent storms that we've received in the higher elevations in the mountains both in July and August we are able to extend our water season."

Stretch will become the district's general manager when Gary Serrato retires in January after serving FID for 33 years.

Irrigation is part of the agency's name, but Serrato said 30% of the water goes for city use in Fresno and Clovis. "We've been able to keep up with managing our supplies to our growers but at the same time being able to provide for and deliver water to our communities as well. The City of Fresno now has surface water treatment plants."

As the Valley grew over the past three decades, Serrato oversaw new groundwater banking facilities and a fishery management program on the Kings River. He said, "There are always issues with water supply, water quality, water development, storage."

But he's quick to credit FID staff and board members.

Serrato said, "I've always managed this district by hiring folks that were smarter than I was in their field."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscalifornia waterag watchagricultureFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AG WATCH
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
TCSO use technology to catch man suspected of stealing from Visalia area farmers
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Dairy farmers say cows surviving through triple-digit heat
More ag watch
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News