Business

Workers at Milan Institute say their paychecks are delayed, incomplete

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some employees at the Milan Institute in Fresno have been getting paid late or not in full.

Top company officials won't say whether the school is having financial problems. But the pay delay has happened twice within the past few weeks.

44 people work at the Milan Institute, and on several days their paychecks have been delayed and they are worried the company could be in financial trouble.

Around 250 students are getting trained to become the next hair stylists, masseuses or medical assistants. But Thursday night, those hired to teach at the campus got a notice about a paycheck that may be partial or pending.

In an email from company representatives Thursday, instructors at the Fresno branch were told, "You will receive a partial payroll deposit on 3/6/20. Instead of your full net paycheck being deposited into your account on Friday, we are processing all hours worked at the federal minimum wage, $7.25/hr."

Employees were told they would get the remaining balance Monday.

Workers who contacted Action News expressed concern about the repeated late payments.

Right now the school is operating as usual and continuing to enroll students into their five different programs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State sexual assault victim speaks out after frat suspended
Suspect killed in Fresno County deputy-involved shooting
Multiple Merced streets closed, man arrested after road rage shooting
Valley residents! Here's why you should fill out the 2020 census survey
Demolition on Porterville library to start soon, allowing firefighters to return to Station 1
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
Fresno residents stock up on supplies amid coronavirus fears
Show More
Significant delays on Highway 180 after driver hit pole
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Fresno Police searching for AMPM thieves who stole beer, pointed gun at employee
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
Mortgage rates fall to record lows amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News