New airline offers flights in and around California

Mineta San Jose International Airport has been expanding this year and this week, it welcomes a brand new airline.
It's specializing in flights in and around California.
"California Pacific Airlines" launched on Thursday.
Inside the terminal, a lot of smiles for the passengers including the airline's secretary of the board of directors Ted G. Vallas.
He is the nephew of the airline's founder also named Ted Vallas.
"My uncle who is 97 years old is delighted," says Vallas
California Pacific Airlines now flies from San Jose to-and-from the Palomar Airport in Carlsbad in North San Diego County.
A one-way ticket starts at $99 dollars.
The airline also started service from Carlsbad to Reno.
