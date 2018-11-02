AIR TRAVEL

New airline offers flights in and around California

EMBED </>More Videos

Mineta San Jose International Airport has been expanding this year and this week, it welcomes a brand new airline. It's specializing in flights in and around California.

Mineta San Jose International Airport has been expanding this year and this week, it welcomes a brand new airline.

It's specializing in flights in and around California.

"California Pacific Airlines" launched on Thursday.

Inside the terminal, a lot of smiles for the passengers including the airline's secretary of the board of directors Ted G. Vallas.
He is the nephew of the airline's founder also named Ted Vallas.

"My uncle who is 97 years old is delighted," says Vallas

California Pacific Airlines now flies from San Jose to-and-from the Palomar Airport in Carlsbad in North San Diego County.

A one-way ticket starts at $99 dollars.

The airline also started service from Carlsbad to Reno.

More airline information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessair travelairline
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Snake slithers under airport seats
British Airways travelers' credit card details hacked
More air travel
BUSINESS
Company claims marijuana dispensary too close to a school
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Beautiful and unique succulents are thriving at Prickly Pear Farm.
Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women
More Business
Top Stories
Porterville Police 'dismantle' criminal street gang after two-month investigation
Company claims marijuana dispensary too close to a school
Injured climber rescued from mountain face at Yosemite National Park
Former Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputy arrested for arson and fraud to be released from jail
Local polling places preparing for record turnout on Tuesday
Health Watch: Fillings with no feelings
Man arrested for carving 20k worth of damage in downtown Fresno
Fire at cricket ranch could leave lizards hungry
Show More
Police: Be on lookout for man covered in red dye, he may have robbed Northwest Fresno bank
3 women caught on camera robbing Burlington store in North Fresno
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm
Man arrested for string of vandalism in Downtown Fulton area, including Crest Theatre
More News