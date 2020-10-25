New boutique for handmade bath products opens in Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can find a new way to pamper yourself in Old Town Clovis as a new locally owned boutique, specializing in handmade bath products, is celebrating their grand opening.The mother/daughter team of owners picked up the craft as a hobby then started selling at local farmer's markets and on Instagram.While COVID-19 put business plans on hold for many people, this trio managed to turn the pandemic into a way to help their business flourish.Now with a storefront on Clovis Ave., you can try out their product line including bath bombs, shower steamers, body scrubs, artisan soaps, and everything in between.Their mission is to create high-quality, eye-catching products that provide a luxurious experience after every use."It's all 100 percent hand-made; they're designed based on the scent, the fragrance," says Syuzanna Hakobyan. "We try to keep the ingredients minimal, try to avoid all of the harmful stuff that you find in other products."Some of the best-sellers are the whipped scrubs and butters they have.SoapCute California's online shop is on their website and Instagram.