VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Dunkin' Donuts in the South Valley appears to be getting closer to opening its doors.The store on Mooney Boulevard and Walnut Avenue in Visalia is now hiring.Last year, the city of Visalia confirmed the arrival of the popular donut and coffee shop chain, saying Dunkin' would be open by the Spring of 2020.There are other Dunkin' locations in Hanford and Madera.