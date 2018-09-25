BUSINESS

People choosing the "slow road" to love

EMBED </>More Videos

Emily Stern spent years swiping through men's profiles on dating apps and eventually found it to be exhausting.

Emily Stern spent years swiping through men's profiles on dating apps and eventually found it to be exhausting.

"You're swiping, swiping, swiping. It's kind of mindless," said Stern.

So she decided to try another app called, "The League."

Users have to apply to participate.

And the company verifies a person's identity through their LinkedIn profile.

Once accepted, the app shows users just a few options a day using a special match algorithm.

"It was nice to know that these three to five people I was shown each evening were tailored to me as a person," said Stern.

Emily is taking part in a new trend, some call "slow dating."

Relationship experts say the movement, which touts quality over quantity, is happening both on and offline.

"Slow dating is the idea of having fewer selections of possible dates. You really slow down, look at the person's qualities, take more time to research them, to connect with them," said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Carla Manly.

To help that connectivity we found other apps out there like "Appetence" and "Once" which offer singles one match a day.

There's even local dating groups and curated meet-ups such as "Pina Colada" where like-minded singles go out to dinner.

Some popular traditional dating sites offer events too.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Carly Manly says her clients seem to like the change of speed.

"When we have a vast array of choices, our senses get overwhelmed, we tend to see more superficial qualities," said Dr. Manly.

It worked for Emily.

Within weeks of using "The League", she met her boyfriend.

"I probably wouldn't have found him were it not for this app," said Stern.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News