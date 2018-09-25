People choosing the "slow road" to love

Emily Stern spent years swiping through men's profiles on dating apps and eventually found it to be exhausting."You're swiping, swiping, swiping. It's kind of mindless," said Stern.So she decided to try another app called, "The League."Users have to apply to participate.And the company verifies a person's identity through their LinkedIn profile.Once accepted, the app shows users just a few options a day using a special match algorithm."It was nice to know that these three to five people I was shown each evening were tailored to me as a person," said Stern.Emily is taking part in a new trend, some call "slow dating."Relationship experts say the movement, which touts quality over quantity, is happening both on and offline."Slow dating is the idea of having fewer selections of possible dates. You really slow down, look at the person's qualities, take more time to research them, to connect with them," said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Carla Manly.To help that connectivity we found other apps out there like "Appetence" and "Once" which offer singles one match a day.There's even local dating groups and curated meet-ups such as "Pina Colada" where like-minded singles go out to dinner.Some popular traditional dating sites offer events too.Clinical psychologist Dr. Carly Manly says her clients seem to like the change of speed."When we have a vast array of choices, our senses get overwhelmed, we tend to see more superficial qualities," said Dr. Manly.It worked for Emily.Within weeks of using "The League", she met her boyfriend."I probably wouldn't have found him were it not for this app," said Stern.