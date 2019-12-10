Business

Pier 1 Store Closing in Merced

By and Sara Sandrik
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shoppers in the North Valley will soon have one less option for home decor. Pier 1 is closing the store on Olive Avenue in Merced.
Customers received an email over the weekend announcing the closure and sales of up to 30 percent off. Staff members say the last day will be February 23.

We reached out Pier 1 for more details on the reason for the closure but have not received a response.
According to the company's website, there are currently more than one thousand stores in North America, including all 50 states and Canada.

The products include furniture and a variety of home accessories.
