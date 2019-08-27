Rosa Parks, Sally Ride get their own Barbie

A Barbie series called Inspiring Women, which pays tribute to "courageous women who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before," is now honoring Rosa Parks and Sally Ride with their very own dolls.
Toy manufacturer Mattel released the dolls Monday, on Women's Equality Day.
We’re adding two courageous women to the #Barbie Inspiring Women Series – Civil Rights activist, Rosa Parks, and the first American woman to fly in space, Sally Ride.— Barbie (@Barbie) August 26, 2019
Rosa Parks has been hailed the "Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement" for refusing to give up her seat to a white person on a bus in 1955.
In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman, and youngest American, to fly in space. When NASA first began recruiting women into the astronaut corps, Ride was one of six women accepted out of more than 8,000 applicants, according to the Barbie's official blog.
Parks and Rider join the collection alongside Frida Kahlo and Katherine Johnson.