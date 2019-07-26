Business

Small Business Development Center opens at Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Small businesses in the Valley can get a big boost with a brand-new resource center at Clovis Community College.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the services at the Valley Community Small Business Development Center on Thursday afternoon.

The center is located at Clovis Community College's Herndon Campus.

It's designed to serve students, entrepreneurs, and small business owners as they look to get their start-up, get started.

Rich Mostert is the Director of the center. He says, "The Central Valley is the economic hotbed of California. Small business development centers play a critical role in the start-up, strengthening, and expansion process."

The center will offer several services, providing business development resources.

Five Spanish speaking consultants are also available to help Valley entrepreneurs.
