Whole Foods issues recall on salads

Whole Foods recalls fresh salads

CDC officials say a strain of salmonella that's resistant to multiple antibiotics is making people ill in 29 states.

92 people have so far been infected with the salmonella strain.

The people became ill after they came in contact with several different raw chicken products.

Now, a Sacramento company is at the center of a recall of 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salads at Whole Foods.

GH foods says they may contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

Affected products include:

- Santa Fe Style salad with chicken,

- BBQ style chopped salad with chicken

- Chicken fajita salad

- BBQ style salad kit with white chicken

All with "best if sold by dates" of October 17, October 18 and 22.
