CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrest of 17 individuals for a robbery scheme which targeted Apple retail stores in 19 counties.

The individuals were charged with robbery which resulted in the loss of over $1 million.

Attorney General Becerra filed charges for conspiracy to commit grand theft against the individuals in Fresno, Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

The Attorney General's office said seven adults were arrested on Sept. 25, one adult is currently in custody, and warrants have been issued for another nine adults.
