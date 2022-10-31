CAL FIRE battling two-story house fire in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced is battling a two-story house fire in Oakhurst.

Officials say they received a call for a possible fire around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ponderosa Way and Oak Lane.

Officials say at least 80 percent of the house was engulfed in flames.

Right now, there are seven fire engines, multiple water tenders and a battalion chief on-site.

Additional crews are heading toward the fire.

Officials say the fire contained to just the structure, there are no evacuation orders at this time.

