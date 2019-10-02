CAL FIRE fire captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE has announced that one of their fire captains was killed in an early morning crash in Gustine.The fire captain has been identified as 36-year-old Paul Rotondaro with the CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 140 near Old Santa Fe Grade.The California Highway Patrol says Rotondaro was in a Ford Ranger heading east when a Dodge Ram heading west passed a Crown Victoria, causing a fiery head-on crash.Both drivers died at the scene.The other victim has not yet been identified. Both people in the Crown Victoria suffered minor injuries from the debris that hit their car.