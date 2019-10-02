CAL FIRE fire captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine

The fire captain has been identified as 36-year-old Paul Rotondaro with the CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 140 near Old Santa Fe Grade.
The California Highway Patrol says Rotondaro was in a Ford Ranger heading east when a Dodge Ram heading west passed a Crown Victoria, causing a fiery head-on crash.
Both drivers died at the scene.
The other victim has not yet been identified. Both people in the Crown Victoria suffered minor injuries from the debris that hit their car.
This story is developing.