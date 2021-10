FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE teams responding to a three-alarm fire in the Calwa area in southeast Fresno on Sunday morning.Officials say flames from a car fire grew and spread to a nearby home near Ninth Street and Jensen Avenue at around 3 am.Pictures from the scene show several cars destroyed by flames and you can see there are some homes in the surrounding area.Flames damaged nearby power lines and PG&E has since de-energized power in the area as crews extinguish the flames.Fire crews worked to keep the damage to one home.No injuries have been reported at this time.