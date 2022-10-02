Cal State schools now accepting applications for Fall 2023, looking to accept a lot more students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California State University system started accepting applications for the Fall 2023 semester on Saturday and it's ready to accept a lot more students.

The 2022 state budget added $81 million for enrollment growth at Cal State campuses, and the goal is to add 10,000 students across the 23 campuses.

Fresno State is considered impacted, so its student body can't really grow much past where it is now, but increased graduation rates mean even Fresno State should be able to accept more students than it did last year.

April Grommo, the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Enrollment told Action News that growing the university system will make a big impact on the state and the nation.

"The California State University system really powers the California economy," said Grommo. "One in ten California graduates are from a CSU and one in 20 people in the nation with a college degree have a college degree from the California State University system."

Affordability is an issue at colleges across the country, but administrators say 56% of Cal State students graduate without any college debt.

Tuition and fees usually add up to about $7,500 per year.

The priority application deadline is November 30th.

You can apply to any and all of the campuses with the same application on the Cal State Apply website.