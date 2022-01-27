California representative pushing for 4-day workweek in new congressional bill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10940230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed how millions of Americans do their jobs. Now it may change how many days a week Americans do their jobs.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic has changed the way many of us work. Now there's a push in California for a four-day workweek.Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) has introduced legislation that would reduce the 40 hour week to 32 hours.The 100-member congressional progressive caucus is supporting Rep. Takano's bill.They say it would improve work-life balance.This new bill would not eliminate the 40 hour work week but would instead require employers to pay overtime after 32 hours."What I'm really aiming for is a new norm, where people actually have a livable wage with fewer days of the week that they have to use to earn it," said Rep. Takano.Some countries have already adopted the four-day week.Japan and Iceland see success with the schedule, while Spain and Scotland have vowed to try it.Several American companies are already using the four-day workweek and say they have seen increased productivity.But opponents say it could destabilize the U.S. economy, putting pressure on businesses.The legislation is still awaiting a vote.