California representative pushing for 4-day workweek in new congressional bill

Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) has introduced legislation that would reduce the 40 hour week to 32 hours.
The 100-member congressional progressive caucus is supporting Rep. Takano's bill.
They say it would improve work-life balance.
This new bill would not eliminate the 40 hour work week but would instead require employers to pay overtime after 32 hours.
"What I'm really aiming for is a new norm, where people actually have a livable wage with fewer days of the week that they have to use to earn it," said Rep. Takano.
Some countries have already adopted the four-day week.
Japan and Iceland see success with the schedule, while Spain and Scotland have vowed to try it.
Several American companies are already using the four-day workweek and say they have seen increased productivity.
But opponents say it could destabilize the U.S. economy, putting pressure on businesses.
The legislation is still awaiting a vote.