California releases guidance for reopening water parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures begin to warm up, the California Department of Health and Human Services has released new guidelines for reopening water parks.Wild Water Adventure Park and Island Water Park now have a clearer picture of what will be allowed if Fresno County remains in the orange tier.Park capacities will be limited to 25%, and the use of face coverings will be mandatory for guests unless they are on a ride that could cause masks to get wet.Groups will be limited to no more than three households.Both water parks in Fresno County have yet to announce a reopening date.