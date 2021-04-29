Reopening California

California releases guidance for reopening water parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures begin to warm up, the California Department of Health and Human Services has released new guidelines for reopening water parks.

Wild Water Adventure Park and Island Water Park now have a clearer picture of what will be allowed if Fresno County remains in the orange tier.

Park capacities will be limited to 25%, and the use of face coverings will be mandatory for guests unless they are on a ride that could cause masks to get wet.

Groups will be limited to no more than three households.

Both water parks in Fresno County have yet to announce a reopening date.

Click here to read the full guidance from the state.

