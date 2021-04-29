California releases guidance for reopening water parks

Wild Water Adventure Park and Island Water Park now have a clearer picture of what will be allowed if Fresno County remains in the orange tier.
Park capacities will be limited to 25%, and the use of face coverings will be mandatory for guests unless they are on a ride that could cause masks to get wet.
Groups will be limited to no more than three households.
Both water parks in Fresno County have yet to announce a reopening date.
