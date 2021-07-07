Group formed in Central Valley to address drought concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the small community of Teviston in Tulare County lost access to running water due to a failed well. A temporary pump has been installed.During a meeting of the state Food and Agriculture board, panelists talked of the need to protect drinking water as more wells start to run dry during the drought."We just have to accelerate and intensify our efforts to build resiliency in rural communities and households," says Jessi Snyder. "They simply just aren't resilient right now."A Waterworks group has been formed in the Valley to address drought concerns.It identified hot spots where the water table will be severely tested this summer."Madera County had 80 wells, I think, that went dry last month," says Sarge Green. "Southern Tulare county, once again, or parts of Tulare County, and then in third place is Fresno County."The group is also tasked with securing funds to assist families who suddenly lose access to their water supply."A plan to figure out what we need to do to develop common coordination and strategies up and down all eight counties," Green said.Water supply issues are expected to worsen with many farmers now pumping groundwater to irrigate crops due to reduced water deliveries from reservoirs because of our drought conditions.