Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Central California coast

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the coast of Central California on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake happened at 3:23 pm near the town of Tres Pinos in San Benito County.

The quake happened minutes after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just off the coast of Panama.

Officials say a tsunami is not expected for the coast of California.

It is unknown at this time if any damage was caused by the earthquake.

