  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Central California coast

KFSN logo
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 11:24PM
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Central California coast
EMBED <>More Videos

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the coast of Central California on Tuesday afternoon.

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the coast of Central California on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake happened at 3:23 pm near the town of Tres Pinos in San Benito County.

The quake happened minutes after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just off the coast of Panama.

Officials say a tsunami is not expected for the coast of California.

It is unknown at this time if any damage was caused by the earthquake.

Stay with Action News for this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW