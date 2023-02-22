New pedestrian bridge could be coming to Fresno

Mayor Jerry Dyer says he hopes to use the funds for a pedestrian bridge connecting West Central and Central Fresno neighborhoods.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting around Fresno may soon get a little easier.

US senator Alex Padilla announced on Tuesday that California will receive nearly $36 million for a pilot program to reconnect communities.

Roughly $600,000 is designated for the city of Fresno.

He says the space between West Olive and Belmont Avenues would be a great location for this bridge, giving people on the west side of Highway 99 direct access to Roeding Park.

"There really isn't any green space west of the 99 for those neighborhoods to take advantage of, and this will provide them with automatic green space," Dyer said.

Mayor Dyer says a bridge would cut the walking distance from about a mile to roughly 300 feet.

He adds the project is part of a master plan to transform the West Central Fresno area.

The city also purchased multiple motels along Parkway Drive, with the goal of turning them into affordable housing.