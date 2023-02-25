Highway 99 at Avenue 96 in Pixley shutdown due to flooding

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 99 shut down in Pixley due to flooding.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 99 at Avenue 96 in Pixley is expected to be shut down for most of the day, if not well into tomorrow.

Officers responded to calls of a traffic collision just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When CHP officers arrived, they found a total of five cars stranded in the water.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage roads in both directions. CHP is asking drivers to use alternate routes.