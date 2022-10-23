  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bicyclist seriously injured after possible hit and run, CHP says

KFSN logo
Sunday, October 23, 2022 2:55AM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible hit and run crash in Fresno County after a bicyclist was found severely injured.

The cyclist was found just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Central Avenue and Fig Avenue.

Officials say a witness stopped to help the victim until help until first responders arrived.

The bicyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical center with major injuries.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.