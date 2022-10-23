Bicyclist seriously injured after possible hit and run, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible hit and run crash in Fresno County after a bicyclist was found severely injured.

The cyclist was found just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Central Avenue and Fig Avenue.

Officials say a witness stopped to help the victim until help until first responders arrived.

The bicyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical center with major injuries.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

