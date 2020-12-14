pedestrian killed

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Madera County.

The crash happened Sunday just before midnight on Fairmead Boulevard and Avenue 23.

CHP officers said a woman was found dead at the scene by another pedestrian.

Investigators say there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash. It's unclear what type of vehicle hit the woman.

Officers closed off the road for about two hours to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycrimepedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man hit and killed by car in NE Fresno, woman severely injured
Fresno police detective accused of hitting, killing homeless man with car while texting
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Visalia identified
Man killed by 2 hit-and-run drivers in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News