Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Madera County.The crash happened Sunday just before midnight on Fairmead Boulevard and Avenue 23.CHP officers said a woman was found dead at the scene by another pedestrian.Investigators say there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash. It's unclear what type of vehicle hit the woman.Officers closed off the road for about two hours to investigate.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.