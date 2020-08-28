hurricane laura

Why Red Cross volunteers from California aren't being sent to help with Hurricane Laura relief

The hurricanes on the East Coast and wildfires in California are magnifying the need for more volunteers and resources.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While hundreds of thousands have been forced to leave their homes in Louisiana and Texas, the Red Cross has deployed hundreds of volunteers to the Gulf Coast to help evacuees affected by Hurricane Laura.

"As the Red Cross, we made sure we have shelters and safe places. And we're making sure we're taking care of people in the best way we possibly can," says executive director for the Central Valley Red Cross, Lori Wilson.

According to Wilson, many employees and volunteers are working remotely, coordinating locations and supplies, while those on the ground are putting together hurricane kits and relief supplies throughout the area.

But you won't find any responders from California, as our state grapples with its own disaster.

Responders from the Golden State are not part of the relief effort since resources are needed in California while hundreds of wildfires continue to burn.

"The good news about the Red Cross is we have the ability to expand and contrast, so we might not have people from California going to support the hurricane but we have people from all over the rest of the country going to support," says Wilson.

Providing shelter and food for victims isn't easy during a pandemic.

Masks are required in all shelters, while volunteers also work to keep people socially distanced.

"Like for everything it's adding a layer that we have to account for, but we've been planning for this since the beginning, since all of this really started," says Wilson.

These natural disasters are now magnifying the need for more volunteers and resources.

You can find out information on how you can help by visiting the Red Cross website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoamerican red crossdisaster reliefwildfirehurricane laurared crosshurricane
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Louisiana teen among 4 killed during Hurricane Laura
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
What to do about utilities and house fires after a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
Pregnant woman's baby killed after driver high on meth runs stop sign, police say
Man arrested for stealing firefighter's wallet, authorities in northern California say
Louisiana teen among 4 killed during Hurricane Laura
Armed man seen on video robbing Fresno taco stand
Ambitious downtown Fresno development would change a landmark view
Merced police searching for missing at-risk 21-year-old woman
Show More
Man rescued after falling down waterfall in Sierra National Forest
Spring classes to remain mostly online for SCCCD
Central California coronavirus cases
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Hanford teacher arrested for having inappropriate conversations with girls
More TOP STORIES News