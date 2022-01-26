New program could help Valley homeowners who have missed mortgage payments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With $1 billion in federal funding up for grabs, Senator Alex Padilla would like to see homeowners struggling with COVID-related hardships take advantage of a new program that will cover missed mortgage payments to get back on track.
"This program could help upwards of 20,000, 30,000, maybe even 40,000 homeowners in California," he said.
Californians who are behind on their housing payments can apply for up $80,000 per household -- with no requirement to repay -- through the California Mortgage Relief program.
"Because unfortunately, the Central Valley is one of the areas that gets hit the hardest when it comes to downturns in the economy," Padilla said.
There is no deadline to apply but Platinum Home Mortgage Branch Manager Elias Delgado recommends seeking professional help when submitting the forms.
"If they're missing information, just like any other application, it's not going to be reviewed properly and yeah, they'll turn around and delay the process," she said.
The program aims to serve people with low to moderate incomes.
In order to qualify, you must be at or below the poverty line in your county, own a single-family home and have faced pandemic-related hardship after January 1 of 2020.
Delgado believes a number of local families could benefit from this one-time payment.
"In their ability to keep up with their mortgage payments has been challenging to say the least," she said. "So if these relief programs are available through the state of California and people are able to stay in their homes, that would be the best result for everyone."
You can check your eligibility and apply on their website.
Once again, there is no deadline but you're encouraged to submit your application as soon as possible since the program runs on a first-come, first-served basis.
