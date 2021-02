CA COVID-19 vaccine notification site, MyTurn, will soon be available in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The state's online platform, My Turn , which allows people to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, will soon be available in Kings County.California's Department of Public Health piloted the site in two Southern California counties and is now working to implement it across the state.Currently, only healthcare workers and people 65 and older are eligible to schedule appointments through My Turn The site helps people search for vaccine clinics near them and either schedule an appointment online or call in to get assistance with scheduling.People can also register to be notified via text or email when they become eligible for their shot.There's no word yet on an exact date when the platform will go into effect in Kings County.