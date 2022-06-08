elections

Adam Gray holds narrow lead for 13th Congressional District; Duarte and Arballo close behind

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 29% of the expected vote counted, Democrat Adam Gray holds a narrow lead for California's 13th Congressional seat.

As of 9 pm, Gray had 35% of the votes counted so far.

Close behind is Republican John Duarte with 29% of the vote and Democrat Phil Arballo with 20%.

The 13th district, which was redrawn following the 2020 census, now includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniafresno countymadera countymerced countycongressional raceelectionspoliticscongress
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTIONS
California primary: Live election-night results for statewide races
Mike Karbassi to announce run for CA Assembly
Mail-in ballots here to stay in California
Central Valley voters deeply split over CA Gov. recall effort
TOP STORIES
CA primary election: Election results in Central California
LIVE: Election Results
California primary: Live election-night results for statewide races
John Zanoni holds early lead in race for Fresno County Sheriff
84% vote 'Yes' on Measure Z
1 killed, 2 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Rudy Salas to advance to general election for 22nd District: ABC News
Show More
Conway projected to win special election in 22nd District: AP
Costa to advance to general election for 21st District: AP
San Francisco ousts liberal DA Chesa Boudin in heated recall
Officials concerned by access to guns in Central California
Crews battling wildfire in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News