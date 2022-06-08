Adam Gray holds narrow lead for 13th Congressional District; Duarte and Arballo close behind

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 29% of the expected vote counted, Democrat Adam Gray holds a narrow lead for California's 13th Congressional seat.
As of 9 pm, Gray had 35% of the votes counted so far.
Close behind is Republican John Duarte with 29% of the vote and Democrat Phil Arballo with 20%.
The 13th district, which was redrawn following the 2020 census, now includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
